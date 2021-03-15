Former helicopter company operator charged with bilking customers out of close to $200K

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former operator of an aviation company is back in Blair County to face five cases where police say he took money from customers but never performed work on their helicopters

James “J.C.” Housel, 48, was extradited from Florida and arraigned this weekend on felony counts of deceptive business practices stemming from his allegations from customers of his former Cove Helicopter business at Blue Knob Valley Airport, according to court records.

Greenfield Township police filed five cases against Housel since November detailing allegations he received $196,724.47 from five customers to perform work and upgrades on their helicopters.

In one case, Housel is accused of taking $69,875 in payments from a California helicopter leasing company to install 33 GTX transponder units in helicopters back in March 2019. Police allege Housel only installed eight units and after admitting to the company in emails he still had the units or had ordered them, he stopped responding to any correspondence from them in Dec. 2019, according to the charges.

Another customer paid Housel $67,500 for new rotor blades and to rebuild a gear box of a helicopter in Dec. 2019, but police found Housel never ordered the blades or had the gear box sent out for repair. Housel then “rarely responded” to the customer and “gave false or fraudulent responses,” police noted in the charges. The customer eventually removed his helicopter from the airport in July 2020.

Housel had moved to Florida and was living in Winter Park, Fla. He was arrested in early February and held in jail in Orange County, Fla., according to online court records.

Housel was arraigned Sunday morning by Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger and he remains in Blair County Prison with bail set on each of the five cases at $30,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Martinsburg District Court.