Former fire chief sentenced to one day in prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Chief of the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company Anthony Dibona was sentenced to one day in prison and 24 months of supervised release after converting $57,000 in federal grant money for his own use.

Dibona, 58, will spend six months of his 24-month supervised release in home confinement with electronic monitoring. According to information presented to the court, Dibona received and falsely converted $57,242 in federal grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Dibona also reportedly omitted all grant income from his tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The IRS discovered that Dibona received unreported income from the grant and advised him the grant income was taxable. Dibona filed a set of amended returns for the relevant tax returns but filed a second set of amended returns in 2018, where he removed the grant income, according to information presented to the court.

This resulted in a total tax loss of $19,809. In addition, Dibona was ordered to pay $25,264.07 in restitution to the IRS and $57,242 in restitution to FEMA.

The Department of Justice said Dibona is barred from holding a fiduciary position within the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company as a special condition of his supervised release.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.