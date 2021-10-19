Former Emporium K9 officer sentenced after child porn guilty plea

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Emporium Borough Police Officer will serve 3 to 10 years in a state correctional institution after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

In March, former Emporium K9 officer, Volker Kiefer, was charged with multiple felony counts of child pornography after an investigation led police to discover images saved on his iPad. Originally, Kiefer told police that he accidentally viewed the child pornography, however, he admitted to viewing and saving images once police searched his phone, according to police.

Kiefer pled guilty to all charges in July, including four counts of sexual abuse of children, which are felonies of the second degree relating to the possession of child pornography.

“Mr. Kiefer held a position of trust and authority in his community. He chose to exploit children, he has been held accountable and he will go to prison,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones and was heard before the Honorable Judge Shawn T. McMahon.

“My office will never stop in our effort to protect children all across the Commonwealth, and we will bring anyone who preys on children to justice,” AG Shapiro continued.