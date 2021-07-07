Former Emporium K9 officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium Borough Police Officer has pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography after being investigated by the attorney general’s office.

VOLKER KIEFER

Former Emporium K9 officer, Volker Kiefer pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of sexual abuse of children, which are felonies of the second degree relating to the possession of child pornography. His sentencing was deferred pending an evaluation to determine if Kiefer is a sexually violent predator.

The attorney general’s office opened a case Oct. 22, 2020, after suspected images of child pornography were reported on a chatroom site. According to the criminal complaint, the photographs displayed minors engaged in sexual acts.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones, and was heard before the Honorable Judge Shawn T. McMahon.