Former employee charged in Hollidaysburg burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee of a Hollidaysburg café faces a laundry list of charges after police say he burglarized the business a half-dozen times.

David Carnell, 53, is accused of entering Allegheny Creamery & Crepes six times between July 20 and July 27 and stealing $420 from the cash register, according to charges filed by Hollidaysburg Borough police.

The owner notified police on July 30 that while he was on vacation, he received motion alerts from the video surveillance system that someone was inside the café and when the video footage was reviewed, police said Carnell was visible inside the business six times.

The owner was familiar with Carnell and he used to work at the café, police noted.

Video also showed Carnell taking money from the cash register on July 20, July 26 and July 27. The owner said the missing cash was noticed and after July 27 the drawers were stored in a safe and the loss of money stopped.

Carnell is charged with six counts each of felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Carnell was arraigned Tuesday and released on an unsecured $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.