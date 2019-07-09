Former church treasurer sentenced for embezzlement

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A judge sentenced a Centre County man for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his church.

Chuck Kormanski, 57, of Bellefonte, was sentenced to 11.5 to 23.5 months in jail, 5 years probation, and 250 hours of community service. He must also pay more than $167 thousand in restitution, most of which will go to the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellefonte.

Kormanski served as the treasurer and wrote close to 400 checks to himself.

Kormanski apologized in court for stealing, saying he failed his church and he should have asked for help when he needed money instead of taking it.

As the St. John’s Lutheran Church looks to heal and move forward, today, their pastor said he still cares about Kormanski, considering him a brother in Christ.