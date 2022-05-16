DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Administrator and CEO from Christ the King Manor retirement community has been charged after allegedly stealing nearly $170,000 and using it for personal gain, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Monday.

Samuel Zaffuto, 64, of DuBois is charged with two counts of felony corrupt organizations; three counts of felony theft by failing to make required disposition of funds; two counts of felony theft by deception; ten counts of theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; access device fraud; and seventeen counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

After Zaffuto’s termination, police conducted a forensic audit, as well as interviewed staff members. Investigators found that from May 2017 until Zaffuto’s termination, in July 2019, he fraudulently disbursed, diverted, and/or misappropriated funds and manpower causing Christ the King Manor to suffer a financial loss of $169,179.49.

Police allege that during Zaffuto’s time as Administrator and CEO that he, without the knowledge of the Board of Directors, placed various donations into a “Charity Account” that he used for personal use, including but not limited to supporting the Sykesville AG and Youth Fair.

Zaffuto also reportedly purchased a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, costing about $58,000, without the knowledge of the Board of Directors. He used that truck for personal purposes and to pull his food trailer to various fairs and festivals. He’s been accused of having employees of Christ the King Manor work at the Sykesville AG and Youth Fair and attend the annual State Fair Conventions while compensating those employees with funds from Christ the King Manor.

Zaffuto was the Administrator and CEO of Christ the King Manor from May of 2004 until July of 2019 when he was terminated from that position due to the discovery of “numerous issues of serious concern.”

“Financial crimes such as these are sadly a reality that directly affect the lives of many seniors and many in our communities,” said District Attorney Sayers. “Thanks to the hard work of Trooper Katherine MacTavish and Corporal Matthew Steele, as well as, the cooperation of the Christ the King Manor Board of Directors, we were able to uncover these crimes and seek justice.”

Zaffuto is currently waiting for a preliminary hearing and is out on $100,000 unsecured bail.