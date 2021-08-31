Former Centre County DA reinstated after 2019 suspension

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania granted reinstatement to former Centre County District Attorney, Stacy Parks Miller.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court suspended Parks Miller’s law license in Feb. 14, 2019, the culmination of disciplinary proceedings initiated by allegations the attorney violated established rules of conduct. Parks Miller ultimately admitted ex parte communications about cases with two county judges and creating a fake Facebook profile to spy on defendants.

Parks Miller’s suspension was to be for one year and a day but her bid to have it reinstated in 2020 was thwarted by allegations she violated grand jury secrecy provisions.

Parks Miller served two terms as Centre County District Attorney before losing to current District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, who defeated her in the 2017 primary election.