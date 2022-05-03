CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A former Westmont Hilltop Elementary teacher has been charged with the rape of a nine-year-old in 2015.

The victim, now in 10th grade, told police during an interview in February that Shawn Edward Miller, 53, sexually assaulted her when she was in fourth grade. Miller was her music teacher at the time.

There would be times that Miller allegedly kept the student after class, including a four-day period when the assaults occurred, according to police documents.

At the time of the assault in November 2015, the student told her parents who then contacted the school in regards to this incident according to charges.

Police obtained documents from the school district of previous complaints reported against Miller including a 2011 report which accused Miller of inappropriately touching another student.

Miller was investigated for the 2011 incident by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and questioned by the school at the time according to the charges. The documents reviewed by police indicated he did not meet the threshold of indecent assault but did meet the summary of harassment.

Records also indicated at the time, Assistant District Attorney, Michael Carbonara advised the school that action should be taken.

“Whether this is termination, permanent probation with formal reprimand, or whatever, action should be taken,” Carbonara said.

The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office also advised the district they would file charges if the district did not act against Miller and that the Pennsylvania Department of Education would revoke Miller’s teaching certification, according to the police documents.

Miller was ordered by the district to review PSEA’s Training Videos, attend counseling, undergo a psychosexual evaluation and volunteer for a clinical polygraph according to the school records. Miller did not follow through with the polygraph, according to police, noting that Miller admitted this in an interview.

School records obtained by police show Miller was placed on administrative leave in Dec. 2019.

In Jan. 2020, Miller resigned during an investigatory meeting that included 20 to 30 “touching” complaints against him, according to police documents.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter. To learn more about Lemme Audiology and Associates give them a call at (814) 941-7770 or visit their website here.

Miller has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, multiple charges of sexual intercourse with a child and multiple instances of sexual assault. He is out on $275,000 bail and was arraignment on May 3 with his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.