Former Cambria County Sheriff John “Sonny” Kuhar passes away from illness

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Sheriff’s office announced that former deputy sheriff John “Sonny” Kuhar passed away this morning following a brief illness.

Deputy Sheriff Kuhar has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 1987, and also served for the Blacklick Township Police Department.

The last few years as a part time Deputy, he served as the Security Deputy at the Human Services/911 building.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his wife, Rose, and his children. He will be greatly missed,” the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.