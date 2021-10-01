Over 11k stolen from Cambria County nursing home resident, former employee arrested

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a nursing home faces 282 felony counts of theft, theft by deception and 94 counts of identity theft after police say she stole over 11k from a resident.

Police arrived at the Hudson Helping Hands personal care home on March 9 about a theft report. Police found that a total of $11,434.96 was stolen from a resident’s Social Security benefits via debit card according to the complaint.

After police spoke to an employee of an internet provider they discovered that 34-year old Jennifer Lamer of Northern Cambria made purchases on Dec. 5 last year for $94.95, another purchase on Jan. 2 for $89.85 and a third purchase on Feb. 9 for $90 with the debit card. They also discovered that the card was completely removed from the account on March 9.

When police brought Lamer in for an interview she admitted to stealing the card from the resident.

Lamer is housed at Cambria County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing for Oct. 12. She has a bail set at $50,000.