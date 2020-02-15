Former Cambria County flower shop to re-open, aims to aide adults with disabilities

WESTMONT, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flower Barn in Westmont is getting a revamp.

“We’re going to open it up as it was selling annuals, perennials, shrubbery and ornamental trees and we hope to employ special needs adults,” Vincent Lovenduski, the CEO of S.E.A.D.S. of Love.

Vincent Lovenduski’s son Austin has autism.

He says lots of the funds, programs and employment tend to dry up as someone with special needs ages.

S.E.A.D.S. of Love hopes to fill that gap.

“We want them to always be there, year after year to come back. They’ll be supported with a loving and supportive staff,” Vincent added.

“What we intend to do is to help them both mentally and physically be a more wholesome person.”

The house on the propety will be renovated to office space and a break room for staff — but will also have a sensory room.

“In case they may get overwhelmed a little bit you know because it could be hectic out there with a lot of people on the floor. They can come in, they can decompress, take a deep breath,” Vince continued.

Lovenduski’s inspiration for the idea came alive two years ago when he was driving in Clearfield County when his radio program was interrupted.

“And it was 20 seconds of static filled commercial about Smile Farms in Long Island. In those 20 seconds I heard about meaningful employment for adults with disabilities.”

Vince’s son Austin has a message for people once the shop opens later this year.

“I hope all of our family and our friends will come out and enjoy us hopefully maybe they’ll come back in and get more and more,” Austin added.