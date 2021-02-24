Former business employee charged with stealing $15K in tools

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is accused of stealing $15,000 in tools from a Logan Township business.

Former employee Brian Hoover, 32, was suspected of taking a truck and stealing the tools from Roadsafe Traffic Systems on Mill Run Road just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 11, according to charges filed by Logan Township police Tuesday.

Among the tools stolen in the burglary were three Hilti T-70 hammer drills valued at $3,000 each, a Stihl cut-off saw worth $1,000 and several other saws, drills and keys to two trucks, plus $180 in cash.

Hoover was laid-off on Dec. 2 and had turned in his key, but he became a suspect when the company was able to use GPS to track a company truck to the area around an address on the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue in Altoona where Hoover lived at the time. Video surveillance from the area showed the Roadsafe truck in the alley behind the residence on Dec. 11.

When questioned by police on Dec. 15, Hoover said he was in bed at 4 a.m. on Dec. 11. However, when confronted with the video of evidence of the truck in the alley at the same time he reportedly confessed to the burglary.

Hoover told officers he got into the building through a door that was broken and later hid the tools near Wopsy lookout. He then reportedly said he would go get them and take them to the Logan Township Police Department. Hoover returned a few hours later with a carload of tools, but police said about a dozen items worth about $3,800 were not recovered.

Hoover was arraigned Tuesday on charges that include felony burglary, criminal trespass and theft and released on an unsecured $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is slated for Mar. 4.