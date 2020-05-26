Former Brockway teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges, gets 5-10 years

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON Co., Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested 46-year-old Michael Todd Wonderling, a former math teacher who pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography charges. The other 908 counts were dismissed.

A search warrant was executed in February 2019 at Wonderling’s home. During the questioning, he admitted to years of viewing pornography on his computer and claims he would sometimes see pop-up ads that looked underage.

An investigation on his computers, cell phones, thumb drives and other equipment determined otherwise.

Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit and a forensic computer scientist were able to restore deleted images from Wonderling’s computer.

Police say Wonderling downloaded or viewed child porn over 30 times on his home computer since November 2018.

According to the documents, Wonderling pleaded guilty to 5 counts while the other 908 were dismissed. He was sentenced to 5-10 years.