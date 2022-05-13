JEFFESON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a borough in Jefferson County was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for embezzling upwards of $300,000 from the borough, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said .

From January 2009 to August 2017 Tammy Laird, 49, of Corsica stole more than $300,000 when she was the Secretary and Treasurer of Corsica Borough, according to information that was presented in court.

Laird would issue checks from the borough’s bank accounts to family members and herself. Other ways she defrauded the borough was by drawing the funds out from the accounts to pay for personal expenses and credit card bills and also by making personal purchases at Staples on the borough’s business account.

Laird would try to cover up her actions by giving the Corsica Borough Council and state auditors altered bank statements and other falsified financial documentation.

In 2020, Laird pleaded guilty to 26 counts of wire fraud charges.

In a federal court in Pittsburgh, Laird was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release. She also has to pay $265,200.79 in restitution to the Corsica Borough.

Imposing the sentence, Senior United States District Judge Nora Berry Fischer said that even though Laird showed remorse and post-conviction rehabilitation, she still performed a multi-year fraud on a small borough community with limited operating funds.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Laird.