Former Beta Theta Pi member sentenced for deleting video of deadly hazing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Braxton Becker, the former house manager of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity received his sentence today relating to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza.

Becker, 23, who was not present the night of Piazza’s death, was charged with tampering of evidence, obstructing justice, and hindering prosecution after deleting video of the events that night.

Latest Beta Theta Pi trial May 29, 2019

After five hours of deliberation, a jury found Becker not guilty of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, but guilty of hindering the prosecution in an attempt to conceal or destroy evidence.

Becker was sentenced to two years probation, a $5,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service.

Becker’s probation may end up exceeding two years due to an unrelated drug charge he received months ago that came with a year of probation as well.

