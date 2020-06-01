Former Bellwood coach faces new child rape charges

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former assistant wrestling coach from Bellwood-Antis high school, Ryan Blazier, is now facing new charges relating to his original charges and arrest in late February.

Blazier, who alledegly had sexual interactions with not only two boys of the Bellwood-Antis wrestling team, but also a young girl from the age of three until she was 8-years-old.

According to court documents, Blazier is now also facing Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI) Forcible compulsion, IDSI person less than 16 years old, and intercourse/sexual conduct with a student. In total, there are 5 new charges, all of which are felonies.

Blazier is currently waiting for his preliminary hearing. Documents show he was never able to post bail and is still in the Blair County Prison.