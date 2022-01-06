Former Bellwood-Antis coach will see multiple decades in state prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Bellwood-Antis wrestling coach will spend the next 21 years or longer in state prison after being found guilty of the sexual assault of two boys.

Ryan Blazier, 31, was found guilty on six out of nine counts related to the sexual assault of two boys back in October. His official sentence was handed down Thursday, January 6, and he’ll see 21 to 43 years in state prison for his crimes. He’ll also have to attend sexual offender classes while incarcerated and will be a lifetime registered sex offender, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

“He maintains his innocence and we’ll pursue every appeal. Obviously, we’re happy with the not guilty verdicts,” Blazier’s attorney Thomas Dickey said in October.

Blazier is still awaiting trial on a separate case where he is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

In October 2021, Blazier was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and intimidation of a witness in a child abuse case. In relation to a second boy, he was found guilty on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and intimidation.