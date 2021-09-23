Former Altoona resident pleads guilty to child pornography charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Altoona resident pleaded guilty in federal court to owning images that showed the sexual exploitation of minors.

Matthew Michael Walter, 34, reportedly received sexually explicit photos of minors in August of 2019. Walter also had photos and video files of prepubescent minors, according to the Department of Justice.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022. The law provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Assistant United States Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.