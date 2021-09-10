Former Altoona assist. fire chief headed to court in sexual assault case

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Altoona assistant fire chief charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl will be headed to court.

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday, Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger reportedly found police to have enough evidence against Mathew Detrich, 51, to send the case to Blair County Court.

Mathew Detrich

Detrich was charged in mid-July after police discovered he had multiple sexual interactions with the minor that began with a sleepover in 2014 and ended in early 2016, according to court documents. He has since posted his $150,000 bail and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15.

He faces 15 felony charges including multiple counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.