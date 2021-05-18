Police: Forgery, theft suspect charged, refuses to give her location

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged a Somerset County woman with forgery and theft, but she reportedly refuses to talk to them in person or tell them where she is.

Troopers report that Tammy Cleaver, 47, of Confluence, stole six checks from a man while sharing a residence before moving out. Cleaver then forged and cashed two different checks. Troopers noted that they were able to spot Cleaver on security footage from one of the Somerset County banks.

When questioned over the phone, Cleaver reportedly admitted to cashing the forged checks. Cleaver then told state troopers that she refused to talk in person and also refused to tell them where she was currently living.

The report shows charges of forgery, theft by deception, identity theft, and receiving stolen property were filed. An arrest warrant was also issued for Cleaver. If you have information on Cleaver’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.