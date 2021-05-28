Forest Hills School District giving away free summer meals for children

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Forest Hills School District plans on hosting two free summer meal pick-ups in June.

The first free meal pickup will be Monday, June 7, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. behind the Elementary School in the back loop, according to their website. You will be given seven days of breakfast and lunches intended to feed children for June 7 through 13.

The second meal pickup will be Friday, June 11, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the same location with breakfast and lunches intended to feed children for June 14 through 20.

They said the meals will consist of a variety of items, including milk, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, frozen foods that can be prepared at home and shelf stable food items.

Those who are interested are asked to complete a short survey on the District web page so they know how many meals to prepare.

Additionally, they listed other methods on their website to locate other sites that serve free meals to children during the summer, which are as follows:

Call: 211 or 1.866.3HUNGARY or 1.877.8HAMBRE

Text: “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877877.

Download: RangeAPP.org mobile app

Visit: fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

If there is a large enough participation in the first two meal pick-ups, they said they may offer more later in the summer.