SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case.

State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main Street in Wellersburg Borough. An inoperable 2001 Ford Ranger was stolen.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104.