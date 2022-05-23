CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a Ford F-350 was reported stolen while the owner was fishing at Blacklick Creek on May 21, according to a PSP release.

The owner of the Ford called police when he found his truck was no longer parked at the North Branch of Blacklick Creek/Ghost Town Trail at Adams Crossing Road. He told police that his truck went missing sometime between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. while he was fishing in the creek.

The 2001 Ford F-350 is a white single cab truck with an eight-foot bed and has a blue pinstripe. The plate reads “ZRH5771.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.