SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are looking for the person responsible for stealing a man’s grey 2010 Ford Escape off his property.

On May 19 around 6 a.m., state police were told an unknown person walked onto the man’s property along Beaver Dam Road in Somerset Township. The unknown person drove the vehicle away in an unknown direction.

The Escape has a Trump sticker and a sticker of a cat in the rear window. It’s also described to have rust on the rear quarter panels along with a peeling PA license plate of JDV-1647.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Somerset barracks at 814-445-4104.