Forbes: Penn State among top 50 for best employers for new college grads

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– In a study done by Forbes, Penn State has been ranked in the top 50 for best employers for new college graduates.

Forbes teamed up with Statista, a market research company, to find what companies are most liked by newly hired people. They surveyed 20,000 Americans with less than ten years of work experience that are employed of a business with at least 1,000 employees.

They were asked to rate their employers with the criteria of safety in the workplace, compensation, diversity in the workplace, the company’s image and how many opportunities are presented for achievement. They were then asked if they would recommend their employer to others.

The final list has a total of 250 businesses listed, with Penn State coming in as being ranked 38 for being one of the best employers for new college graduates looking for employment.

Penn State was ranked ahead of many other universities including Big Ten rivals Ohio State (104), Michigan (140) and Northwestern (119). Even schools such as Harvard (127), Yale (65) and even the University of Pittsburgh (89) were ranked below Penn State.

Only Notre Dame (33) and the University of Alabama, Birmingham (4) ranked above Penn State.

For the complete list of businesses visit Forbes website.