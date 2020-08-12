For Sale: 30+ year downtown State College staple Baby’s Burgers and Shakes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downtown State College staple since 1987 appears to be for sale.

Fred and Denise Wood, the owners of Baby’s Burgers & Shakes’ seem to be retiring and selling the business, according to a sign in the window of the 1950s-style diner with nostalgic decor at 131 S. Garner St.

The sign also indicates that the restaurant, which is currently closed, will reopen in September.

Those interested in the business can call (814) 234-4122 for more information.

Only the business is for sale, the building is owned by Friedman Real Estate Group.