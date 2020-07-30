Food vendors, harness racing among events be held at Clearfield Fairgrounds next week

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite the Clearfield County Fair being cancelled, residents can still enjoy some upcoming events at the Fairgrounds starting this Sunday.

There will be a Fair Food Court starting on Sunday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 8th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the food court is free.

In addition to the Fair Food Court, harness racing will take place on Sunday, August 2nd and Monday, August 3rd starting at 11 a.m. Limited seating will be available in the bleachers only for harness racing.

The 2020 Clearfield County Junior Livestock sale will take place on Saturday, August 8 at the show ring. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the sale begins around 9:30 a.m.

Also, on Saturday, August 8th, there will be a horse show in the horse arena.

Fair Food Court vendors include: