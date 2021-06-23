Food trucks officially approved for special events in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a new way to cater your special events in State College: food trucks.

The State College Borough Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that allows food trucks to park in any zoning area for events such as birthday parties, block parties, and church gatherings.

Vendors will need to fill out an application ahead of time.

“I think it just gives more options for a community that really enjoys having diversity in our selection of food,” said Thomas King, assistant borough manager for State College.

King said the new ordinance will go into effect within the next few days.