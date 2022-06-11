BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The “Summer Lovin Food Truck Festival” is back Sunday along with a beer garden and the public is invited to join.

Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Bowling, Nicole Taylor Consulting and House Hackers, the festival goes on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month throughout summer at the Pleasant Valley Bowling Parking lot off of 17th Street in Altoona. There will be music, food trucks, vendors, activities for kids, including a pie eating contest, and even a beer garden that starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

Food trucks:

4D’s Kitchen.

Shumans Concessions II.

The Brew Coffee and Tap.

That Pierogi Guy.

Funnel Cake King.

Beach Hollow BBQ.

Bean Boards.

Below is the schedule for the festival:

Sunday, June 12th.

Sunday, June 26th.

Sunday, July 10th.

Sunday, July 24th.

Sunday, August 14th.

Sunday, August 28th.

Sunday, September 11th.

Sunday, September 25th.

For the event on June 12 guests will have to pay $2 to get in. DJ Tyson and the band The Pines will be performing.

For more information about the festival can be found on their Facebook page.