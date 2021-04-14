Food truck event at Holy Trinity

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Wednesday was the first of many food truck events this Spring held in the parking lot of a local school.

The middle school principal Elaine Spencer at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Altoona said they had lots of great feedback when they hosted the event last year, so they brought it back.

You can expect to see Fred’s Flatbread, Chicken Rick, Doug’s Dawgs, and many other choices.

While the trucks raise money for the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), it’s not all about raising money.

“The first time we did it we found it successful in that it was more about bringing our families back outside and together and that’s more of our goal this year,” Spencer said.

They will hold the food truck event every 2nd and 4th Wednesday through September.

You can expect to see between 10 to 15 food trucks there.