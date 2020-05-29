Food share in Johnstown for veterans and military families in need

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host an essential Military Share food distribution to all Veterans and Military Families in need.

The event will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 from noon until all food has been handed out.

Individuals will receive three (3) boxes to include, fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, and dairy products. Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.

The event will be at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown.



Organizers say that cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the entrance opposite to Mowry Drive (there will be signs and a group directing traffic).