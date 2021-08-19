Food, rides and more: Centre County Grange Fair returns

A young girl eats cotton candy during an Independence Day celebration for military members and their families and members of the administration hosted by US President Barack Obama on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2012. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In its 147th year, the Centre County Grange Fair is set to host a week of fun from Friday, August 20 to Saturday, August 28.

As the only remaining tent fair in the nation, the Grange Fair is known for hosting families in 1,000 tents and 1,500 RVs.

Campground information:

For $30 a night camper can stay in tents on the fairgrounds for one or may days during the entirety of the fair. The spaces do not offer water or electricity but guests may use a generator throughout the day until midnight.

For those with RVs, the camping area will open Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. This area will be open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset, during which RVs can be pulled in or out of the camp.

For more information on camping at the Grange Fair, call 814-380-1893.

Grange Fair ticket information:

A ticket for the day costs $7 for adults, kids 11-years-old and younger can enter for free. Parking will cost $6 per vehicle for the day.

Weekly tickets are also available for purchase costing $25 for an adult and $20 for parking.

All tickets can be purchased at the gate prior to entry.

Grandstand events

Some nights during the fair, a grandstand music event will be offered for free to guests. Admission to the fair is required to watch a grandstand show.

The lineup of performances is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 20 – Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – Popstar Drive at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 – Gabby Barrett at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 – The Texas Tenors at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – We Are Messengers at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 – Resurrection- A Journey Tribute at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27 – Drew Parker at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28 – Mac Powell at 8 p.m.

More information on the Grange Fair, including a breakdown of daily events, can be found on their website or Facebook Page.