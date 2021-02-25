Food drive for veterans, military families takes place in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food distribution event will be held Thursday afternoon for veterans and military members, and their family, who may be in need.

Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host the military food distribution to all veterans and military Thursday, Feb. 25 starting at 1 p.m.

Individuals will receive three (3) boxes that will include, fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, and dairy products.

The event is being held at the Veterans Leadership Program at 727 Goucher Street, Johnstown, Pa. 15905. It will begin at 1 p.m. and continues until they hand out all of their boxes.

Organizers said that cars should enter the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the entrance opposite Mowry Drive (there will be signs and a group directing traffic).

Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank created a

partnership beginning in 2020 to assist Veterans and Military Families that are in need of food.