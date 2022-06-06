CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laurel Highlands Historical Village is still collecting donations for local veterans in need.

You can drop off food, paper goods and hygiene products at the Galleria Mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s Restaurant in Mundy’s Corner, Stagers in Portage and Randy’s Bilo in Windber.

If you are a veteran or know of one in need, you can contact the Village’s office at at (814) 241-6123.