Centre County food distributions scheduled for May

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several food distribution events will take place in Centre County throughout May.

This food distribution is hosted by the YMCA of Centre County through the USDA Farmers to Families program, where the program purchases food from farmers across the country who are struggling during the pandemic.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION DATES

MAY 5: 4 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School. Vehicles are not permitted on school property until the buses are dismissed.



MAY 12: 4 p.m. at Calvary Church in Boalsburg

MAY 19: 4 p.m. at Penns Valley High School. Vehicles are not permitted on school property until the buses are dismissed.

MAY 26: 4 p.m. at West Branch High School. Vehicles are not permitted on school property until the buses are dismissed.

Each site will receive 1,296 boxes of food.