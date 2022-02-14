Food distribution event to be held in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County is hosting a food distribution event on Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in State College.

The event is in partnership with the PSU Student Anti-Hunger Club, Lion Pantry and the Lutheran Campus Ministry at PSU. It is a drive-thru distribution; volunteers will be on-site to load vehicles for anyone interested in attending.

The Grace Lutheran Church is located at 205 S. Garner St.