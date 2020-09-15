Food distribution this weekend in Downtown Altoona for those in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Center City Church in downtown Altoona will be giving away fresh food to any family in need while their supplies last.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at 10 a.m. The event will continue until they’ve handed out their 20,000-30,000 lbs. of food. The church is located at 1220 12th Avenue in downtown Altoona.

Organizers of the event say they will be following all guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks. They ask that everyone who attends does the same whether drive-thru or walk-up.

Everyone will receive one box of food per family. Organizers did not indicate if ID or any verification of residence was needed.