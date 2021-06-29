Food distribution for Veterans, Military Families in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program will be hosting a Military Share Food Distribution event in Johnstown Wednesday.

Starting at 1 p.m., free food will be given to all Veterans and Military Family members in need at 727 Goucher Street. Three boxes of food will be given to each individual including fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk and frozen products. Pre-registration will not be required.

Cars are to enter into the Hiram G. Andrews facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite to Mowry Drive. Signs will be in place and a group will be directing traffic.

Having partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Veterans Leadership Program serves nearly 6,000 Veterans and their families as they navigate changes in their life. The organization currently operates nine housing programs, two employment programs and five supportive service programs.

More information can be found by visiting www.VeteransLeadershipProgram.org or calling 412-481-8200.