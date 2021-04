CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County is looking to help feed families in Clearfield County through a food distribution.

They’re giving away close to 1,300 boxes of dairy, produce, and meat at the West Branch High School in Morrisdale.

Anyone interested can drive up to the school to get your box on Wednesday, April 28 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Walk-ups will not be allowed.