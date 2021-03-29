Food distribution event to all veteran and military families in Johnstown tomorrow

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will distribute three boxes of food to veteran and military families in need.

The event takes place tomorrow, March 30, from 1 p.m. until the food is gone at the Veterans Leadership Program building located at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown, and no pre-registration is required.

According to the press release, cars should enter the Hiram G. Andrews facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite of Mowry Drive. There will be signs and a group directing traffic.

The three boxes being donated include fresh produce, shelf-stable goods and dairy products.

For more information, they ask people to call them at 814-255-7209.