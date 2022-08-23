CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area.

The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. Fresh produce, milk and frozen meat will be available.

The event runs until all the food is gone. All veterans and military families in need of food are welcome.

The Veterans Leadership Program serves over 7,200 Veterans annually with housing, wellness, career development, and supportive services. We provide service throughout 30 counties in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.