Food and goods drive continues for local veterans

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laurel Highlands Historical Village continues to gather food, paper goods and other hygiene products for needy veterans in our region.

Collection containers for the items can be found at the Galleria Mall (food court, lottery booth), Hoss’s Ebensburg & Richland, Kimmies Restaurant, The Corner Coffee Shoppe (Geistown), and Rizzo Chiropractic

Laurel Highlands Historical Village will continue to collect food, paper goods, hygiene products until further notice.

They also want to tell people to feel free to ask their employer, church or civic group to conduct a food drive. For any questions you can call their office at 814-241-6123

Items they are collecting:

All types of food such as canned goods, drinks, rice meals, ready to eat meals, canned meats, bacon, pasta, breakfast items, condiments – jerky, candy, mushrooms, chili, pizza kits, peanut butter, jelly, coffee, cocoa mixes, tea, Lunch Cakes, cake mixes icing, cookies, seasonings,

Paper goods like toilet, paper towels, wipes, plates, plastic plates and silverware

New blankets, sheets, towels (Bath & Kitchen),

Cleaning supplies, air fresheners, swifter type mops, spin mops, brooms, floor cleaners, window cleaners

Hygiene products for men and women – make up – razors (electric razors also).

Good working used or new kitchen appliances, including air fryer, pressure cooker (new type).

Fishing rods reels and fishing gear

Cameras and cams and all camera equipment (for after school programs).