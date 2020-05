HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thursday marked the 69th Annual National Day of Prayer.

It’s a day of of observance for people of all faiths to pray or meditate, but that was done differently this year due to COVID-19.

This year’s service was at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg for a drive-in style celebrations.

Participants were encouraged to honk their horns in support and solidarity with the speakers and each other.

This year’s theme was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”