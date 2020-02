ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- During his news conference on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said over the past three years, his office has arrested 350 people on drug charges in Blair County alone. And, recently, the problem is meth.

When police officers respond to calls of an individual under the influence of methamphetamine, they handle the situation like a mental health emergency because many times the symptoms shown are similar to that kind of a crisis.