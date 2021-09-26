Folks full of excitement at 30th Annual Potatofest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Folks were greeted by beautiful weather and loads of vendors Saturday for the 30th annual Potatofest in Ebensburg.

The festival is described as a fun-filled day with food, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Hundreds of folks were excited to walk the streets after not having the festival last year due to the pandemic.

Most people at the festival were interested in the food that was there. Some even said it’s one of their favorite parts. Some of the vendors sold jams, honey, and soups. Potatofest eventgoer Kruz Brennen says that the food is his favorite part. He looks forward to trying new items each year.

“I love food. A lot of good food; soups, fries, all kind of good stuff here, chocolates everything,” Brennen said.

Mother and son duo, LeVonne Jacobs and Bob Keilman, tried many different foods as well. The duo ate the sweet potato fries, sausages, and chicken on a stick.

Everyone at the festival was thrilled and eager to be around others for the first time. The overall reaction was how much everyone missed that kind of environment of the festival. Cambria County Courthouse President Commissioner Tom Chernisky says that it felt good to see everyone there.

“Its always been great here at Potatofest,” Chernisky said. “So, it’s nice to get out and see people in color and just to fist bump and say hi. Just enjoy the weather and enjoy Potatofest.”

“Everybody is so kind and happy, and they seem so thrilled,” Jacobs said.

“Everybody is happy to see everybody else coming out of the pandemic. We hope the worst part of the pandemic is behind us and people are just anxious to get out,” Keilman said.

Some folks have been coming to festival since they were young. Folks also use Potatofest to reconnect with old friends or visit with relatives from out of town. Keilman says he passed by multiple people from his high school graduating class.

“We want to watch the entertainment and enjoy the company of a lot of people,” Keilman said. “We haven’t seen in a long time. It’s really nice to see people we haven’t seen in a while.”

Cambria County is home to the second-largest supplier of potatoes. Chernisky says that people will continue to come back for the atmosphere and the great things about Potatofest.

“A lot of seeing what the vendors have, enjoying the music, walking the streets of Ebensburg, and you know what they’ll come back,” Chernisky said.