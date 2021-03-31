Focus on frontline workers getting vaccine remainder of week

(WTAJ) — Before the state begins all of phase 1B on Monday, they’re targeting frontline workers, first responders, and essential employees who have still not received their vaccine.

They are now eligible to sign up and get any covid-19 vaccine with any provider.

Mainline Pharmacy said they have enough appointments available to get them in.

The state’s partnership with Mainline Pharmacy has allowed them to vaccinate over 50,000 people to date.

“We do about 10 or 11 clinics per week and we can do anywhere between 1000 to 2000 doses at each one of those,” Director of Mainline Pharmacy, John Pastorek said.

And with them holding multiple mass vaccination clinics per week they said they have appointments available in the next few days for first responders before it opens up to all of phase 1B, they just need to get the word out.

“We have appointments at St. Vincent tomorrow and St. Vincent Friday that we are hoping we can get as many of those, I talked to a couple of police officers today that are going to get in,” Pastorek said.

EMA Director in Bedford County, Dave Cubbison, said many of the first responders have been given the opportunity to get their shot, but this will finish the process.

This will get those people what they need to get, they were one of the critical populations I was concerned about initially because they were in direct contact,” Cubbison said.

As more vaccine comes in and the vaccine availability grows, Bedford County could have more providers.

“Over the next several weeks in Bedford County, you’ll see several providers opening up clinics whether their at the elks or at the fire hall or at their own facility you’ll see a number of them as the vaccine comes in decide to do these almost spur of the moment,” Cubbison said.

Mainline Pharmacy still has appointments available through April. To schedule one, visit their website.