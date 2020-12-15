Flour giveaway in Huntingdon to take place to promote baking with family

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the current pandemic still in full swing, there’s no season like this one to break a few eggs with the family and bake some homemade treats!

Cookies for Caregivers in Huntingdon is hosting a free flour distribution for families to take home and spend the day baking with their loved ones in the same household. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

You’ll just need to show up at the loading dock behind Von Liebig Center for Science at Juniata College, located off of 17th Street in Huntingdon.

The King Arthur Four Co. has donated 400 3 pound bags of flour to the Cookies for Caregivers to help promote the importance of baking with your family. Two bags of flour will be given to each vehicle at the drive-up event.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

