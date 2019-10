CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged a Florida man after firing a handgun during an argument with two other Florida residents.

William Foresman, 51, of Naples, Florida was charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person on October 11, 2019.

Foresman allegedly got into a verbal argument with a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. During the argument, he retrieved the woman’s Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and fired two rounds into their bed.