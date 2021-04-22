Florida man charged with DUI, fleeing Pa state police

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida man is in jail after Pennsylvania state police say he fled during a traffic stop on I-99 where he was suspected of impaired driving.

David Jones, 51, of Fort Myers, Fla., smelled of alcohol, slurred his words and had an empty case of beer on the floor near the center console of the van he was driving Tuesday when he was pulled over in the southbound lanes of I-99 in Benner Township, according to the charges.

He reportedly told the trooper he had one beer and when he was asked to step out of the van, he said, “Nope,” and drove off. State police chased jones as he drove south, hitting speeds of 95 mph, and at one point, speeding through a PennDOT work zone where traffic was restricted to one lane.

After 16 miles, spike strips ended the chase as Jones lost control of the van. He crossed the median and headed south in the northbound lanes before crashing into an embankment. State police reportedly found some marijuana and THC wax in Jones’s pocket along with $5,350 in cash.

Jones is charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor charges that include DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and recklessly endangering another person.

He was denied bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 5.